Stanbic IBTC identifies opportunities for SMEs’ growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently hosted a webinar where it reiterated its zeal and commitment to assisting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem in Nigeria. The webinar, themed: “Scaling Your Business in Challenging Economic Times,” was attended by entrepreneurs looking to overcome the economic challenges currently faced by their businesses. In his opening remarks, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, listed COVID- 19, dearth of innovative solutions and lack of access to adequate business finance, as some of the challenges that have plagued the SMEs sector in Nigeria in recent times. Adeniyi said: “As a business entity, Stanbic IBTC understands that running a business is not a bed of roses and that challenges differ from one business ecosystem to another. For this reason, Stanbic IBTC Bank is always in search of solutions to solve business challenges as they arise.” Adeniyi also advocated the diversification of the economy through policies that will be aimed at driving commercial growth in various sectors as SMEs are vital to the vast business ecosystem of any economy. According to him, this will boost economic growth and lead to an improved standard of living for the citizenry. He further advised SMEs to monitor their expenditure and make the necessary adjustments closely. Speaking on how the pandemic affected SMEs and the outlook in post-pandemic era, Ayodele Ojosipe, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, explained that challenges faced by SMEs during the lockdown still have profound effects on their businesses to date.

