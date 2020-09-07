News

Stanbic IBTC institutes scholarship for undergraduates

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has called for applications for the maiden edition of its 2020 Scholarship Programme.

 

The Stanbic IBTC 2020 Scholarship Programme, geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates, is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have just gained admission into any of the tertiary institutions.

 

The foremost end-toend financial services provider has said that the total scholarship value of at least N40 million, would be spread across four years and disbursed in tranches of N100,000 per academic year.

 

The firm also said that subsequent disbursement of the funds would be based on the maintenance of at least second-class upper grade and good conduct of the student as referenced by the university. Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said the organisation recognises the importance and impact of education in the life of every Nigerian youth.

 

According to him: “Education empowers and encourages the youth to prepare for the future while also confronting challenges.

