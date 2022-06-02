Business

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers rolls out targeted offerings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has rolled out its solution-based risk management and insurance intermediary services for Nigerians. The services include general insurance, general liability, good-intransit insurance, personal accident insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, commercial property insurance, fire and special perils insurance, homeowners insurance, corporate insurance, all-risk insurance, home and household content insurance, and burglary insurance.

Anselem Igbo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, said that these products reflected life situations and the need for insurance services in Nigeria. In addition to its services, Igbo said the company offered advisory to help customers choose the right packages that suit their needs.

Igbo said: “Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is always seeking relevant covers to add to our services because we want to serve people in the best way we possibly can. Our organisation will not just ensure that the customer gets the best out of an insurance deal, we will also ensure that the deals cover the most important aspects of that deal. “With our years of expertise in the field and our ever-dedicated staff, we offer expert advice, thoroughly ascertain the risks involved using world class methods and go ahead to ensure that claims are paid as and when due. In all, ensuring that our customers get the best out of it remains our major preoccupation.”

He stated that the organisation’s brokerage services could be accessed by anyone as they are affordable and can be customised to suit the needs of the customer. He added that the services are flexible with simplified processes and efficient because of technology. “Technology has simplified everything, and you can trust that we will be the first on the line to utilise them in our processes. We deploy innovative ways to ensure that our services can be accessed always without hitches. Our online channels are built to be versatile.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: FG’s tax drive’ll reduce aggregate demand

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Recent tax measures introduced by the Federal Government such as the introduction of a six per cent digital tax on foreign ecommerce businesses, a N10/liter excise duty on all carbonated, non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages, as well as the resumption of tax payment on income derived from bonds and short-term securities, could reduce aggregate demand, analysts […]
Business

BudgIT to lawmakers: Eliminate corruption loopholes in 2022 budget

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation, leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria, has called on the National Assembly to eliminate infractions and corruption loopholes in the 2022 approved budget. The organisation made the call yesterday after it published its 2022 Federal Government Budget Analysis Consultative Memo titled, “Leveraging Budget Reforms for Economic Development.” […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

Power: Unutilised 2,000MW not accessed by manufacturers, says MAN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Unutilised 2,000 megawatts of electricity have not been accessed by manufacturers, the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has said.   The Federal Government, through the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, at the monthly power sector operators’ meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State in 2017, had disclosed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica