Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers rolls out targeted offerings

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has rolled out its solution-based risk management and insurance intermediary services for Nigerians. The services include general insurance, general liability, good-intransit insurance, personal accident insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, commercial property insurance, fire and special perils insurance, homeowners insurance, corporate insurance, all-risk insurance, home and household content insurance, and burglary insurance.

Anselem Igbo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, said that these products reflected life situations and the need for insurance services in Nigeria. In addition to its services, Igbo said the company offered advisory to help customers choose the right packages that suit their needs.

Igbo said: “Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is always seeking relevant covers to add to our services because we want to serve people in the best way we possibly can. Our organisation will not just ensure that the customer gets the best out of an insurance deal, we will also ensure that the deals cover the most important aspects of that deal. “With our years of expertise in the field and our ever-dedicated staff, we offer expert advice, thoroughly ascertain the risks involved using world class methods and go ahead to ensure that claims are paid as and when due. In all, ensuring that our customers get the best out of it remains our major preoccupation.”

He stated that the organisation’s brokerage services could be accessed by anyone as they are affordable and can be customised to suit the needs of the customer. He added that the services are flexible with simplified processes and efficient because of technology. “Technology has simplified everything, and you can trust that we will be the first on the line to utilise them in our processes. We deploy innovative ways to ensure that our services can be accessed always without hitches. Our online channels are built to be versatile.

