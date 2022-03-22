Stanbic IBTC introduces ‘Flex Border’ to ease cross-border transactions

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced the introduction of the Stanbic IBTC Flex Border, a newly added feature on its digital platforms, aimed at simplifying customers’ experience with international payments and cross-border transactions. According to a press release, the Flex Border feature will enable Stanbic IBTC domiciliary account holders make direct international fund transfers to other foreign denominated accounts on the bank’s Mobile App. The bank said that the initiative was part of efforts aimed at providing world-class innovative banking products and services to help individuals and businesses navigate the post-Covid-19 global economic downturn while satisfying customers’ needs and lifestyles, adding that the new feature also allows customers to enjoy quick, seamless, and flexible foreign transactions on the go on its Mobile App. Commenting on the new feature, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Wole Adeniyi, said it would help customers conveniently carry out global transactions irrespective of their location. Adeniyi said: “We are pleased to introduce the Flex Border feature to make the cross-border banking experience seamless while eliminating the hassle of walking into a physical bank. Our goal remains to provide cutting-edge solutions by leveraging technology to ease the process through which our customers transfer money internationally. With the Flex Border product, customers can now send funds in all major international currencies from the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App.” Adeniyi noted that with the simplicity and improved functionality of the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, the bank provides customers with an improved and secure banking platform to transact seamlessly from the comfort of their homes.
