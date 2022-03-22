Business

Stanbic IBTC introduces ‘Flex Border’ to ease cross-border transactions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced the introduction of the Stanbic IBTC Flex Border, a newly added feature on its digital platforms, aimed at simplifying customers’ experience with international payments and cross-border transactions. According to a press release, the Flex Border feature will enable Stanbic IBTC domiciliary account holders make direct international fund transfers to other foreign denominated accounts on the bank’s Mobile App. The bank said that the initiative was part of efforts aimed at providing world-class innovative  banking products and services to help individuals and businesses navigate the post-Covid-19 global economic downturn while satisfying customers’ needs and lifestyles, adding that the new feature also allows customers to enjoy quick, seamless, and flexible foreign transactions on the go on its Mobile App. Commenting on the new feature, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Wole Adeniyi, said it would help customers conveniently carry out global transactions irrespective of their location. Adeniyi said: “We are pleased to introduce the Flex Border feature to make the cross-border banking experience seamless while eliminating the hassle of walking into a physical bank. Our goal remains to provide cutting-edge solutions by leveraging technology to ease the process through which our customers transfer money internationally. With the Flex Border product, customers can now send funds in all major international currencies from the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App.” Adeniyi noted that with the simplicity and improved functionality of the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, the bank provides customers with an improved and secure banking platform to transact seamlessly from the comfort of their homes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

nngx
Business

NGX Group reports 11% growth in 9 months profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has reported a profit after tax of N1.509 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as against N1.365 billion posted in 2020. Profit before tax grew by N26.52 per cent to N1.727 billion in 2021 from N1.365 billion in 2020. Revenue stood at N4.387 billion in […]
Business

Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Russian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co said it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its operations. The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related […]
Business

AfCFTA: Microsoft 4Afrika roots for technology

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

…extols partnership with FirstBank, MTN, others The Regional Director, Microsoft 4Afrika, Amrote Abdella, has said that the digital outfit’s partnership with some institutions has turned out positive as it has elevated the status of Small and Medium scale Enterprises sector. Abdella, in her column on Africa Business Communities, said partnership with FirstBank, Vodacom, MTN and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica