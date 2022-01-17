Business

Stanbic IBTC introduces smart loan solution to support customers

Stanbic IBTC Bank has introduced a Smart Loan digital solution to enable customers who have an account with their Asset Management arm access loan to enable them meet their medium-term financial obligations.

According to the bank, the devaluation of the naira due to the global economic downturn has reduced disposable income as more naira is required to maintain the current level of expenditure and consumption.

 

This is more so given that the economy is largely import driven and there is a need for people to access funds seamlessly from their financial partners. It stated that the Smart Loan, a digital, paperless loan facility will come in handy for many Nigerians, especially those in dire need.

The solution will support Nigerians by giving them access to funds while also contributing to economic growth. The Smart Loan digital facility is available to customers with a mutual fund investment with Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.

 

This enables them to access the instant and quick paperless loan facility of up to N10 million. The lending solution empowers them to meet their financial needs while also maintaining a healthy cash flow.

Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said: “The Smart Loan product is designed to help provide our customers with the necessary financial support of up to N10 million to meet their medium-term financial responsibility, while also positioning them on a path to longterm financial stability

 

