Stanbic IBTC launches savings campaign

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a savings campaign, which, according to the lender, is aimed at rewarding its customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

 

In a press release, the bank also stated that the savings campaign seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving for rainy days, while also reminding customers to take advantage of its end-to-end digital onboarding and banking experience.

 

The statement said the promo will run for three months and that the bank’s customers stand the chance of winning cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million.

 

According to the statement, to qualify for the promo, the bank’s existing customers are required to make a new deposit of N5,000 or N10,000, while new customers are required to open online savings accounts and make a deposit of N5,000 or N10,000.

 

Highlighting the importance of having reserve funds to cater to self and family when required, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, described the Stanbic IBTC consumer promo as an avenue to appreciate the organisation’s esteemed clients while also promoting a savings culture.

 

Adeniyi said: “We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds, thereby imbibing a savings culture. We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million.

 

All our current and prospective customers need do is make deposits of a minimum of N5,000.” In addition, he urged customers to leverage the bank’s online account option on the Mobile App and Quick services, as it is quick, safe, convenient and easy to use.

 

Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria through its numerous products and services, while encouraging a savings culture amongst its customers

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

