Stanbic IBTC: LDR policy boosts lending to real sector

Stanbic IBTC Bank has said that it is complying fully with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive that lenders should maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) requirement of 65 per cent as well as an average daily 65 pet cent LDR compliance, stating that this has led to a significant increase in its lending to the real sector.

The lender stated in a press release that since CBN introduced the regulatory directive, it has increasingly focused on the growth of its credit exposures to the real sector of the economy, adding that this has been responsible for the growth in its risk asset portfolio over the last two years.

According to the statement, “the loan book increased by 18 pet cent from FY 2019 position of N556.4 billion to N655.3 billion as at December 31, 2020.

The bank also recorded an increased loan growth by 30 pet cent from the December 31, 2020 position to a gross risk asset position of N854.9 billion recorded as at September 30, 2021.

It is important to note that the risk asset growth of 18 pet cent and 30 pet cent recorded by the bank in FY 2020 and as at Q3:2021 remain significantly higher than the industry average growth of 18 per cent and eight per cent in FY 2020 and as at Q3:2021, respectively.

“Consequent upon the significant growth recorded in the bank’s risk asset growth in 2020 and YTD 2021, the Bank has remained compliant with the CBN’s daily minimum LDR requirement of 65 per cent with a FY 2020 daily LDR average of 65.84 pet cent and 2021 YTD daily average of 69.86 pet cent.

It is important to note that the Bank suffered no Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits by the CBN for non-compliance with the regulatory LDR directive over the period.”

Further, the lender noted that the growth in its CRR position from N369.0 billion as at December 31, 2020 to N462.6 billion as at September 30, 2021 has been largely on account of the monetary policy actions introduced by the CBN to curb inflationary and exchange rate pressures in the economy.

However, it pointed out that special CRR debits, which are over and above the minimum regulatory cash reserving requirement of 27.5 per cent of customer deposit growth, were introduced by the CBN to sterilise surplus market liquidity.

“These special CRR debits which are over and above the minimum regulatory cash reserving requirement of 27.5 per cent of customer deposit growth have indeed been responsible for the growth in Stanbic IBTC Bank’s total and effective CRR positions which stood at N462.6 billion and 60.09 per cent respectively as at 30 September 2021,” the statement said.

It said: “Notwithstanding the financial constraints arising from the sterilized liquidity from the CBN, Stanbic IBTC Bank remains very liquid and adequately capitalised with liquidity ratio and capital adequacy ratio standing at 96.2 per cent and 15.7 per cent respectively as at 30 September 2021 and above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent for liquidity ratio and eight per cent for capital adequacy ratio.”

