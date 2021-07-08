Business

Stanbic IBTC: Nigeria’s PMI eases to 53.6 in June

Posted on

Although new order growth quickened to 17-month high during the period, output, purchasing and employment growth softened during the month of June, the latest Stanbic IBTC PMI report shows. According to the report, dropping to 53.6 in June, from 54.4 in May, the headline PMI registered a “solid rate of growth,” but moderated from May’s nine-month peak.

Still, with readings above 50.0 signalng an improvement in business conditions on the previous month and readings below 50.0 showing a deterioration, the latest uptick extended the period of expansion to 12 consecutive months, the report said. A press release on the report said: “June data revealed a positive end to the first half of 2021 with a solid expansion recorded in the Nigerian private sector. Greater client demand in both domestic and international markets led to a sharp and accelerated rise in new orders.

That said, output, purchasing and employment growth softened during the month. Meanwhile, firms reduced their backlogs at the second most marked rate in the series. Sentiment regarding output in the year ahead was weak in the context of the historical average, but firms continued to foresee a rise in output by June 2022.

On the price front, overall input price inflation was robust, but eased to the softest since December 2020 despite a sharper rise in purchase costs.” It further stated: “New order inflows rose strongly in June, with the pace of expansion quickening to the fastest since January 2020. Greater client demand was often mentioned by respondents. International demand for Nigerian goods and services also increased, and at the fourth-quickest rate in the series.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

