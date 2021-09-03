Business

Stanbic IBTC offers zero naira opening balance for stockbroking accounts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, and Nigeria’s largest stockbroking firm, has removed the minimum stockbroking account-opening balance for individuals to allow zero set up amount via its mobile app or electronic trading (e-Trade) platform on its website. According to a statement, “the organisation has taken it upon itself to enlighten and empower prospective investors, especially the millennials and Gen-Z demographics by providing the tools and opportunities for wealth generation and preservation offered through capital market investments.

“By removing the opening balance requirement and reducing its online brokerage fees, individual investors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy the aspirational services provided by Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers.” Titi Ogungbesan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, while commenting on the rationale behind the move, described it as the organisation’s way of empowering individual investors to trade in Nigerian stocks. She said: “This is a great opportunity for new and existing investors to take advantage of. This development will enable interested persons to invest in the capital market through Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers at their own pace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

EndSARS: Traders seek govt intervention to restart businesses

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  …they lost over N1m each to looting—Report As efforts are been made to reboot the economy after the #EndSARS protests, most traders and other small business that were looted by hoodlums who hijacked the protest have said that they won’t be able to return to normalcy unless they receive any form of intervention from […]
Business

Cash crunch: All eyes on FIRS, Customs

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Hint of zero revenue remittance into the federation purse by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has turned everyone’s attention to the capacity of Nigeria Customs Service and Federal Inland Revenue Service to fill the gap. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports For the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, a monthly congregation of state commissioners of finance, […]
Business

NSE-All Share Index market remains flat

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stock market yesterday again closed flat as NSE All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,344.04 basis points as against +0.001 per cent appreciation recorded previously. The market breath closed positive with 13 gainers against 12 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index depreciated by 0.29 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 28,344.04 index […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica