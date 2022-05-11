Business

Stanbic IBTC opens Infrastructure Fund series II offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer, under its Infrastructure N100 billion Shelf Programme, is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to a press release, the Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the long-term funding needs of promoters of infrastructure projects and the needs of investors with long-term capital. “The Fund, which is structured as a close-ended collective investment scheme, seeks to provide competitive returns above the benchmark Federal Government of Nigeria 10-year bond yield.

The Fund Manager successfully closed its Series I offer in September 2021 and raised N6.745 billion across diverse investors, including Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Management Companies, Insurance Companies, and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs).

The proceeds of the Series I offer were deployed towards the energy and healthcare sectors,” the statement said. Speaking about the development, Dolu Olugbenjo, Chief Investment Officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, said: “Subsequent to the deployment of Series I proceeds, we are pleased to present the Offer to investors to support a robust pipeline of investment opportunities currently under our review. These include infrastructure and infrastructure- related project opportunities in healthcare, transport, logistics, renewable power and energy, amongst others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fitch predicts rise in Nigerian banks’ impaired loan ratio

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has forecast that the average impaired loan ratio of Nigerian banks will rise to a range of between 10 per cent-12 per cent by 2021. In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the rating agency, noted that although debt relief and other measures have […]
Business

Analysts: BDCs’ dollar sales bolster naira in forex markets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although foreign exchange scarcity continues to persist in the country, the naira dollar (N/$) exchange rate has largely remained flat on the Investors andExporters’( I&E) windowaswellas the parallel market, due to the Central Bankof Nigeria’s(CBN) supplyof dollarstoBureauxdeChange( BDC), analystsatCoronationResearchhavesaid. In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said: “Last week, the […]
Business

Nigerians to pay more for third party motor insurance from Jan.

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Insurers Committee on Friday said plans were being concluded to enable the National Insurance Commission announce a new price for third party motor Insurance policy by January 1, 2022. The Chairman of its Sub-Committee on Publicity and Communication, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said this at a media briefing on the outcome of the Insurers Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica