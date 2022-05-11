Stanbic IBTC opens Infrastructure Fund series II offer

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer, under its Infrastructure N100 billion Shelf Programme, is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to a press release, the Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the long-term funding needs of promoters of infrastructure projects and the needs of investors with long-term capital. “The Fund, which is structured as a close-ended collective investment scheme, seeks to provide competitive returns above the benchmark Federal Government of Nigeria 10-year bond yield.

The Fund Manager successfully closed its Series I offer in September 2021 and raised N6.745 billion across diverse investors, including Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Management Companies, Insurance Companies, and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs).

The proceeds of the Series I offer were deployed towards the energy and healthcare sectors,” the statement said. Speaking about the development, Dolu Olugbenjo, Chief Investment Officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, said: “Subsequent to the deployment of Series I proceeds, we are pleased to present the Offer to investors to support a robust pipeline of investment opportunities currently under our review. These include infrastructure and infrastructure- related project opportunities in healthcare, transport, logistics, renewable power and energy, amongst others.

