Stanbic IBTC partners LSETF to support SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced its partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to train small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a series of financial planning sessions, tagged, “Managing Your Finances.” Speaking on the partnership, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, noted that the collaboration between Stanbic IBTC and LSETF reflected the financial institution’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigerians and the economy. Commending LSETF for the promotion of entrepreneurship through improved access to finance, strengthened institutional capacity of SMEs and policies formulated to improve the business environment in Lagos State, Dr Sogunle assured LSETF of Stanbic IBTC’s resolute support in the development of SMEs in Nigeria. According to Sogunle, “this partnership is crucial because we will be taking beneficiaries through our highly specialised financial planning sessions where they will gain knowledge in different areas of financial management.

