Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers champions women empowerment

To reiterate its unwavering commitment to ensuring that women have all the support required to be the best version of themselves, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held a webinar aimed at encouraging women empowerment and development in Nigeria.

 

The virtual event tagged: “Ladies At the Table Empowerment Series” (LATTES) was designed to advance and equip women with the requisite information to have successful businesses, careers, relationships and homes.

 

The inaugural LATTES session themed: ‘Balancing Career Success, and Personal Wellness’ featured a seasoned human resources professional and a wellness expert who shared tips on work-life balance and healthy living, respectively.

 

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, stated that Stanbic IBTC has always been at the forefront of women empowerment.

 

She said: “We believe that there are opportunities for every woman to thrive and blossom, and as such, we consistently create avenues to help women make the most of these opportunities. At Stanbic IBTC, empowering women remains a core priority for us.

 

“The pandemic particularly impacted women as many of us had to balance our natural roles as nurturers with showing up every day at our jobs with our A-game intact while dealing with all the challenges that came with the new normal.

 

We, therefore, are hoping that LATTES will be an avenue to help women bounce back quicker and continue to thrive well after the pandemic is completely behind us,” Bajomo added.

