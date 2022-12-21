Business

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers empowers youths with FUZE festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced that its inaugural FUZE Festival will hold today, 21 December 2022 from 10am to 7pm at Livespot Entertainment Centre, Lekki, Lagos. According to a press release, the leading Pension Fund Administrator is bringing Ladipoe, Teni, Wurld and other big names in the Nigerian music industry to thrill youngsters at the festival and provide lots of exciting moments for attendees. Attendance at the FUZE Festival is free and attendees will experience a massive marketplace where they can buy lots of items at affordable prices, play games and enjoy several other side attractions.

There will also be foods and drinks, face and body painting for kids and adults, and many fun activities to help individuals, groups and families relax this festive season. The FUZE Festival is coming after the successful completion of the debut FUZE Talent Hunt, which provided a platform for bright youngsters in music, dance, fashion, and technology to showcase their skills and talents. Winners of the talent hunt will be announced during the festival, and they will receive industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding to support their careers in the creative industry.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the organisation remained committed to promoting youth development and economic empowerment in Nigeria. According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers celebrates indigenous talents and helps them explore their creativity and business prowess.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CSR-in-Action, IBWU Foundation, launch cleaner communities initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading sustainability consulting, advocacy and training enterprise, CSRin- Action, has entered into a partnership with It-Begins- With-U (IBWU) Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Canada, led by a volunteer team passionate about bringing about positive attitudinal change in Nigerian communities.   According to a press release, the teams are working on a collective passion […]
Business

Carviva introduces first digital fuel payment solution in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Carviva Technologies Limited has come up with an innovative digital fuel payment alternative solution to solve the problem associated with cash payments and to address the connectivity issues that affect the use of Point of Sales (POS) terminals for transactions in filling stations across Nigeria. Tagged ‘Carviva Fuel Wallet’, it is the first step in […]
Business

Mastercard Foundation donates $1.3bn to Africa’s COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Mastercard Fo u n d a t i o n yesterday announced a $1.3 billion donation to boost Africa’s response to the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, which public health experts hailed as a significant step to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest people. “Ensuring equitable access and delivery of vaccines across Africa is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica