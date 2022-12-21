Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers empowers youths with FUZE festival

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced that its inaugural FUZE Festival will hold today, 21 December 2022 from 10am to 7pm at Livespot Entertainment Centre, Lekki, Lagos. According to a press release, the leading Pension Fund Administrator is bringing Ladipoe, Teni, Wurld and other big names in the Nigerian music industry to thrill youngsters at the festival and provide lots of exciting moments for attendees. Attendance at the FUZE Festival is free and attendees will experience a massive marketplace where they can buy lots of items at affordable prices, play games and enjoy several other side attractions.

There will also be foods and drinks, face and body painting for kids and adults, and many fun activities to help individuals, groups and families relax this festive season. The FUZE Festival is coming after the successful completion of the debut FUZE Talent Hunt, which provided a platform for bright youngsters in music, dance, fashion, and technology to showcase their skills and talents. Winners of the talent hunt will be announced during the festival, and they will receive industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding to support their careers in the creative industry.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the organisation remained committed to promoting youth development and economic empowerment in Nigeria. According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers celebrates indigenous talents and helps them explore their creativity and business prowess.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...