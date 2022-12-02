Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches ‘FUZE’ talent hunt

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, launched a firstof- its-kind talent hunt tagged, “FUZE”. The leading Pension Fund Administrator (based on Assets under Management) is seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative.

FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a holistic approach to youth empowerment, and feature four categories across Music, Dance, Fashion and Technology. The winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt will be unveiled at the FUZE Festival slated to hold on December 21, 2022. FUZE promises to be the ideal platform for young people to showcase their ingenuity to the world. In addition to the chance to win N32 million, contestants will gain recognition in the industry and winners will receive mentorship to support their careers.

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the opportunities and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians pursuing their dreams. He said: “Around the world today, young Nigerians are making a statement on the global scene, putting their names and communities on the roadmap to greatness.

The average young Nigerian is bursting with talent and potential waiting to be harnessed, and we are here to give them the support they need to soar high. After all, Nigeria is our home and we drive her growth”. Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, spoke about the inspiration behind FUZE.

