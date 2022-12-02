Business

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches ‘FUZE’ talent hunt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, launched a firstof- its-kind talent hunt tagged, “FUZE”. The leading Pension Fund Administrator (based on Assets under Management) is seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative.

FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a holistic approach to youth empowerment, and feature four categories across Music, Dance, Fashion and Technology. The winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt will be unveiled at the FUZE Festival slated to hold on December 21, 2022. FUZE promises to be the ideal platform for young people to showcase their ingenuity to the world. In addition to the chance to win N32 million, contestants will gain recognition in the industry and winners will receive mentorship to support their careers.

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the opportunities and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians pursuing their dreams. He said: “Around the world today, young Nigerians are making a statement on the global scene, putting their names and communities on the roadmap to greatness.

The average young Nigerian is bursting with talent and potential waiting to be harnessed, and we are here to give them the support they need to soar high. After all, Nigeria is our home and we drive her growth”. Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, spoke about the inspiration behind FUZE.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Grains’s scarcity as threat to nation’s livestock farming

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With uncertainty facing the country’s livestock sub-sector due to scarcity of grains to feed promptly, the Federal Government has pledged to intervene in order to salvage the sector. TAIWO HASSAN reports Gradually, the effects of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s agriculture are already showing signs on sustainable food security with key sub-sectors of the agric sector feeling […]
Business

Chukwu: Nigeria must create right environment to attract FDI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has said that if Nigeria is determined to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), it must start with creating the right environment as well as appropriate fiscal incentives to out-compete current preferred destinations of foreign capital such as China, India, Vietnam, among others. According to him, foreign […]
Business

Firms to empower 10,000 startups on blockchain technologies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three firms have joined hands to empower 10, 000 startups across Africa to build innovative technologies and businesses around blockchain technologies. The initiative dubbed Africa Startup league is powered by Humanity Node Protocol (HNP), Web3Africa and Adanian Labs and will see 10,000 African owned enterprises compete for a grand prize of $1 million, where each […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica