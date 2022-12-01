News

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Launches FUZE Talent Hunt  

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 
Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, launched a first-of-its-kind talent hunt tagged “FUZE”.  
 
The leading Pension Fund Administrator (based on Assets under Management) is seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative. FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a holistic approach to youth empowerment, and feature four categories across Music, Dance, Fashion and Technology. 
 
The winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt will be unveiled at the FUZE Festival slated to hold on 21 December 2022. FUZE promises to be the ideal platform for young people to showcase their ingenuity to the world. In addition to the chance to win N32 million, contestants will gain recognition in the industry and winners will receive mentorship to support their careers. 
 
Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the opportunities and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians pursuing their dreams. He said, “Around the world today, young Nigerians are making a statement on the global scene, putting their names and communities on the roadmap to greatness. The average young Nigerian is bursting with talent and potential waiting to be harnessed, and we are here to give them the support they need to soar high. After all, Nigeria is our home and we drive her growth”. 
 
Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, spoke about the inspiration behind FUZE. He explained that the project was to the benefit of the Nigerian society. He added that as a future-ready organisation, Stanbic IBTC valued talent, creativity and innovation, and created the platform to shine the spotlight on youngsters and provide the necessary support they require to succeed, regardless of their chosen sphere of influence or industry. He concluded by saying that youth empowerment had become increasingly essential with the heightened unemployment rate declared by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics at over 33%. 
 
Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers also corroborated Olumide. She said, “The primary goal of the FUZE Talent hunt is to create a platform for Nigeria’s talented youth to engage and learn from other youths while also gaining access to funds and best-in-class mentoring to support actualisation of their dreams”. 
 
Nike enjoined young Nigerians to participate in the event, stating that the audition application is free, and the public would be relied upon to vote their preferred candidate who would be showcased at the grand finale in December 2022.  
 
“FUZE is open to all Nigerians between the ages18 and 35 years. To participate, you can simply download the Stanbic IBTC Events App on either the android or iOS store, register and upload an audition video,” she said. 
 
More information on the event can be accessed at www.stanbicibtc.com. 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Los Angeles sees nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

  Los Angeles County saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year Friday. The nation’s largest county, with some 10 million residents, recorded 9,988 new cases — a 20-fold increase since late last month, when the region was recording fewer than 500 cases a day, and the highest daily figure in […]
News

AbdulRazaq invites EFCC, set up panel to probe LG funds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 local government areas of the state between May 2019 and now.   A panel of inquiry, made up of members from various backgrounds […]
News

Kwara gov empowers artisans

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq yesterday donated sewing machines, deep freezers grinding machines and cash, among others, to some artisans in “response to their needs assessment at this time”. The beneficiaries were drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state. AbdulRazaq said the programme follows his administration’s efforts to reduce poverty. “Our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica