Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers rewards FUZE talent hunt winners with N32m

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and member of Standard Bank Group, has rewarded 12 creative Nigerian youngsters, winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt, with N32 million. According to a press release, at the FUZE Festival, organised by the company recently, winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt from music, dance, fashion, and technology categories, walked away with N5 million each.

The first runner-up and second runner-up from each category were also rewarded with N2 million and N1 million, respectively. In addition to the financial support, the winners, the statement said, will receive industry recognition and access to mentorship opportunities to support their creative careers and enterprise. It said that the FUZE Talent Hunt was a platform curated for creative young Nigerians making strides in music, dance, fashion and technology, adding that over 4,000 entries were received digitally via the Stanbic IBTC Events App, with 40 contestants shortlisted for the quarterfinals and 24 and 12 contestants making it to the semifinals and finals respectively.

The statement further said details of the auditions, contests and finale will be revealed in a three-part episode of the FUZE Talent Hunt, which would be aired in Q1’23 on select media channels across the country. “It was also an entire day of fun and excitement at the FUZE Festival. Attendees had a great time enjoying a robust marketplace with an amazing shopping experience where they bought items at discounted prices,” the statement said.

