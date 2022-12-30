Business

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers rewards FUZE talent hunt winners with N32m

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and member of Standard Bank Group, has rewarded 12 creative Nigerian youngsters, winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt, with N32 million. According to a press release, at the FUZE Festival, organised by the company recently, winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt from music, dance, fashion, and technology categories, walked away with N5 million each.

The first runner-up and second runner-up from each category were also rewarded with N2 million and N1 million, respectively. In addition to the financial support, the winners, the statement said, will receive industry recognition and access to mentorship opportunities to support their creative careers and enterprise. It said that the FUZE Talent Hunt was a platform curated for creative young Nigerians making strides in music, dance, fashion and technology, adding that over 4,000 entries were received digitally via the Stanbic IBTC Events App, with 40 contestants shortlisted for the quarterfinals and 24 and 12 contestants making it to the semifinals and finals respectively.

The statement further said details of the auditions, contests and finale will be revealed in a three-part episode of the FUZE Talent Hunt, which would be aired in Q1’23 on select media channels across the country. “It was also an entire day of fun and excitement at the FUZE Festival. Attendees had a great time enjoying a robust marketplace with an amazing shopping experience where they bought items at discounted prices,” the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank rewards customers in FirstMobile cash-out promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FirstBank Nigeria Ltd, in collaboration with Interswitch, has launched a promo to reward users of the First- Mobile app, its industryleading mobile banking application. According to a press release, the promo, tagged: FirstMobile Cash-out Promo, will run for three months.   The promo, which started on Monday, March 21, 2022, will end on Tuesday June […]
Business

Curbing brain drain in Nigeria’s tech industry

Posted on Author ABOLAJI ADEBAYO

The rate at which Nigeria is losing its best hands in every sector, including telecoms, is becoming worrisome. Many of the experts, especially the youth, who are supposed to develop the local content technology, are leaving the country in droves. Concerned stakeholders have raised the alarm over the situation, urging government to initiate measures that […]
Business

Travel firm unveils new website, reaffirms commitment to customers satisfaction

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading travel agency in Nigeria, Victory Travels and Tours Limited has launched a sophisticated website, as part of measures to reposition operational activities with customers. The frontline tourism and aviation company with brand name “Seamless Travel.ng ” disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.   Managing Director, Victory Travels and Tours […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica