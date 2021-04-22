Stanbic IBTC Pension reiterates commitment to contributors

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd has reiterated its commitment to efficiently managing contributors’ funds and ensuring the development of Nigeria’s pension industry. The Managing Director of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, stated this in his speech at the company’s 2021 virtual Employers Forum Programme held yesterday. He noted that contributors’ confidence in Stanbic IBTC Pension’s ability to deliver was responsible for the company becoming the country’s largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), both in volume of Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) and value of Assets Under Management. According to him, “we do not take the confidence reposed in us for granted. As an institution with over 155 years of proven track record in Africa, we remain committed to enabling dreams, expertly managing contributors’ funds and partnering with you to develop our industry and economy.” Oyetan, who commended Stanbic IBTC Pension’s partners, for what he described as their continuous support over the years, noted that despite the Covid-19 crisis, the company’s clients and partners continue to collaborate with it, “to add value to pension contributors across the country.”
