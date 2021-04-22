Business

Stanbic IBTC Pension reiterates commitment to contributors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd has reiterated its commitment to efficiently managing contributors’ funds and ensuring the development of Nigeria’s pension industry. The Managing Director of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, stated this in his speech at the company’s 2021 virtual Employers Forum Programme held yesterday. He noted that contributors’ confidence in Stanbic IBTC Pension’s ability to deliver was responsible for the company becoming the country’s largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), both in volume of Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) and value of Assets Under Management. According to him, “we do not take the confidence reposed in us for granted. As an institution with over 155 years of proven track record in Africa, we remain committed to enabling dreams, expertly managing contributors’ funds and partnering with you to develop our industry and economy.” Oyetan, who commended Stanbic IBTC Pension’s partners, for what he described as their continuous support over the years, noted that despite the Covid-19 crisis, the company’s clients and partners continue to collaborate with it, “to add value to pension contributors across the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Food security: NIHORT trains youths on plantain value chain

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has emphasised that the use of standardised farm inputs, kits and knowledge acquisition would make Nigeria to leapfrog from its present position as fifth ranked plantain producer in the world and contribute to food security. The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIHORT, Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, made this known at […]
Business

COVID-19: Wema Bank unveils collateral-free SME loans

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Pl has made available SME loan products that are collateral free to support businesses in a bid to continue in its responsibility to support fight against the ongoing global health crisis. According to a statement from the bank, businesses in need of working capital finance can get up to N10 million without collateral […]
Business

NDIC lauded over African Centre for Deposit Insurance proposal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for proposing the establishment of the African Center for Deposit Insurance (ACDI), which will be domiciled in the NDIC Academy, Abuja to provide training and enhance the capacity for the staff of member countries on the continent. The commendation was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica