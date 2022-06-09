Business

Stanbic IBTC Pensions pledges efficient mgt of contributors’ funds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reiterated its commitment to ensuring efficient management of contributors’ funds and engaging with stakeholders to develop the industry. The Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, stated this at the 2022 edition of the company’s employer’s forum held in Lagos, yesterday.

The event, with the theme: “Pension Smart: Equipping your employees for a better future,’’ saw top officials of the company giving presentations on key issues in the pension industry. Oyetan, who said that the company was pleased that it was able to organise a physical edition of the forum after a two-year break occasioned by COVID-19, noted that the challenges in the local environment make it imperative for Nigerians to know the distinction between working hard and working smarter. He told participants that the event was specially packaged to provide insights into how they can motivate their workforce to be more engaged in matters related to the contributory pension scheme in order for the employees to attain post-work financial independence. According to Oyetan: “When people retire, they should not retire with anxiety.

 

Our Reporters

