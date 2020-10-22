Business

Stanbic IBTC pledges continued support for host communities

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reiterated its commitment towards creating a positive impact within its host communities through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

 

The lender recently touched the lives of people in various communities where it operates through the donation of household and skill acquisition items, as well as the renovation and equipping of a hospital cafeteria.

 

 

Speaking during the commissioning of the renovated cafeteria at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking (PBB), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Mr Remy Osuagwu, said that positively impacting communities where Stanbic IBTC operates is one of the ethos of the organisation.

 

Osuagwu noted that staff of the Personal and Business Banking department of Stanbic IBTC embarked on the renovation of the cafeteria to ensure that patients at the hospital eat their meals in a hygienic and conducive environment.

According to him, the humane choice of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos was borne out of the need to support the hospital, which plays a critical but often overlooked role in the health care sector.

