Stanbic IBTC promotes healthy lifestyle

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has urged Nigerians to adopt a healthy lifestyle that optimises their well-being beyond their active work life.

 

Speaking during the company’s “Retire Fit- Virtual Fitness Event” held at the weekend, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, said that the company organised the event because it recognised that keeping fit is an essential part of everyone’s wellbeing journey.

 

He said: “As the theme implies, “RetireFit” is our attempt to encourage as many people as possible to adopt a healthy lifestyle that optimise their wellbeing beyond their active work life.

To us, retiring fit incorporates healthy living, being physically active with strategic financial planning for the future.”

 

He pointed out that Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, already runs virtual financial fitness sessions where clients are provided with “relevant insights to help them make informed financial decisions, maximise their earnings today and secure their livelihoods in their post work lives.”

