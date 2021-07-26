Business

Stanbic IBTC provides guidance on investing in uncertain times

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently organised a webinar themed: “Investing in Uncertain Times” via Instagram, as part of the Stanbic IBTC #BlueTalks series.

 

The session, which focused on educating the public on the fundamentals of investing and viable investment options, especially in an uncertain economic terrain, featured Fadekemi Obasanya, Head, Investment Management and Ekene Nwaokoro, Fund Analyst, both of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.

 

Obasanya emphasised the importance of gaining requisite knowledge from investment professionals about the best investment options per time.

She highlighted various investment options offered by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management whichh both current and prospective investors can avail themselves of, adding that the organisation has provided avenues to enable customers make well-informed financial decisions.

 

According to a press release, one of the investment options highlighted at the session was mutual funds, such as the Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund, Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund, Stanbic IBTC Enhanced Fixed Income Fund, Stanbic IBTC Bond Fund, Stanbic IBTC Nigerian Equity Fund and Stanbic IBTC Shari’ah Fixed Income Fund, amongst others. Individuals were urged to invest wisely especially as the COVID–19 had adversely affected the global economy and traditionally viable instruments.

 

The audience was also advised to always conduct due diligence before making any investment. Obasanya stated: “A lot of people fell prey to fake investment platforms in the previous year.

 

It is wise to stay disciplined and informed about credible investment outlets to avoid losing money, as the main objective of investment is to generate regular income and capital appreciation.” She added that “people need to be mindful of the type of investment they put their money in.

 

This is why we designed a tool called ‘InvestBeta’ for intending investors to identify their risk appetite, which simply means the amount of risk they are willing and able to take, as well as the available investment options that can help them achieve their investment objective.

 

There are also well-experienced financial advisors on standby to help investors decide on the most suitable options for them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FMBN: Banks, insurers express interest in statutory roles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In an effort to reposition the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for better performance, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that commercial banks and insurance companies have shown more interest in playing their statutory roles.   According to him, this is part of efforts to reset FMBN and the National […]
Business

Benue to deepen ties with CBN for greater investment opportunities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government yesterday said it would deepen collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explore greater investment opportunities for the people of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this when he received the Branch Controller of the bank in Benue State, Mr. John Odekina Itaha and his management staff during a […]
Business

Merger, code-share remedy to Nigerian airlines’ survival

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

SOLUTION Airlines have failed and they need to have a deep reflection   Nigerian airlines have been tasked to cooperate through codeshare or merger as a way of getting them out of the woods and the threat of insolvency that is staring them in the face occasioned by COVID- 19.   Chairman, Association of Aircraft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica