Stanbic IBTC releases 2020 sustainability report

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has released its 2020 Sustainability Report to showcase its positive contributions that were centered on achieving the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). According to a press release, “the Stanbic IBTC sustainability report highlighted the organisation’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, which cut across corporate social investments (CSI), environmental and social risk management practices, and performance.” Commenting on the report, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “The sustainability report has highlighted our shared values in 2020, and is expected to help our key stakeholders better appreciate our long-term priorities to ensure financial, social, and environmental sustainability in our business operations.

Our sustainability ambition is to become the leading financial institution driving sustainable finance solutions in Nigeria, and we have defined a sustainability strategy that is anchored on four pillars to achieve this.” The statement said that Stanbic IBTC’s sustainability pillars were aligned with the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles, adding that the group’s defined pillars are building environmental resilience, expanding business model and innovation, enhancing social relationships, and strengthening leadership for sustainability governance. Specifically, the report shows that “Stanbic IBTC made significant carbon emission savings, and reduced its total carbon emission by 1.67 tonnes in 2020. Hybrid solar systems were deployed in its branches and off-site ATMs. Additionally, a 30 per cent reduction in paper use was achieved in its Go-Green branches initiative that contributed indirectly to a decrease in tree-felling for paper production.

“Stanbic IBTC conducted waste audit exercises across three head office campuses to quantify the amount and types of waste generated at the locations for better waste management insight. As part of the froup’s sustainability governance in the year 2020, Environmental and Social Risk awareness trainings were conducted to educate its staff on the importance of Environmental and Social Risk management.” It also highlights the Group’s contributions to addressing the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, the report showed that a total of N109.4 million was donated under the Stanbic IBTC employee volunteerism scheme. The donations were chanelled towards the Group’s three CSI pillars: health, economic empowerment, and education to help achieve qualitative healthcare and education, and sustainable economic empowerment.

