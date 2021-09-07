Business

Stanbic IBTC reports N22bn profit in HY’21

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has posted a profit after tax of N22.543 billion in its half year ended June 30, 2021 unaudited group results.

 

This represents a decrease of 50.13 per cent over its H1’20 profit after tax, which was N45.204 billion.

 

The group’s profit before tax for the period ended June 2021 was N24.707 billion, representing a 52.85 per cent decline over 2020 figures which stood at N52.406 billion. Gross earnings dropped by 26.05 per cent from N126.570 billion in 2020 to N93.592 billion in 2021.

 

Stanbic IBTC posted a profit after tax of N11.255 billion in its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 unaudited group results representing a decrease of 45.36 per cent over its Q1’20 profit after tax, which was N20.601 billion.

 

Profit before tax for the period ended Mach 2021 was N12.142 billion, representing a 50.26 per cent decline over 2020 figures, which stood at N24.413 billion, while gross earnings dropped by 25.55 per cent from N61.418 billion in 2020 to N45.726 billion in 2021.

 

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC, had, while commenting on the results, said: “The domestic economy remains quite fragile.

 

Negative real returns prevailed in the first quarter as headline inflation continued on the rise, currently above 18 per cent as of March 2021.

“Economic activities are expected to improve as the authorities take on appropriate actions and business confidence improves.

 

Just recently, in April 2021, CBN resumed dollar sales to foreign portfolio investors for the first time since December 2020, to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand.

