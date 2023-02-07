Business

Stanbic IBTC restates support for businesses, economic growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank has restated its commitment to support business growth in 2023 through its array of financial solutions. In a statement, the lender emphasised that it will not relent in its efforts to provide accessible funding for individuals and small, medium, and large-scale enterprises to grow their businesses in the new year, thereby addressing inadequate access to capital through various financing solutions. According to the statement, the innovative solutions, which are targeted at businesses that need adequate funding to meet the demands of their customers, provide short, medium and long-term benefits to players across different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the offerings, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the solutions would facilitate growth for Nigerian businesses. He said: “After the yuletide season, there is the need to re-stock, reposition and restrategise for the new year. As a forwardthinking financial institution, Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of providing affordable and flexible solutions to enterprises in the country.” Citing the bank’s Blue Blossom initiative, he described it as a unique solution for women-owned businesses to achieve their financial aspirations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Insecurity destabilising agric sector output nationwide

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The last seven years of the current administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari have turned out to be one of the worst for agriculture in the 62 years of the country’s independence. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, it is regrettable that a country once known globally as having recorded success in it agric sector, has in […]
Business

IFC commits $200m in 3 Nigerian banks for private sector development

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has committed $200 million into three Nigerian banks out of $5.6 billion meant for sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East. The corporation in a statement during the week said it committed $5.6 billion to private sector development in the Middle East and sub- Saharan Africa in fiscal year […]
Business

ANLCA collaborates with customs to grow economy –Nwabunike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon Iju Tony Nwabunike said since 1954 when the association was created by an Act of the National Assembly, it has been collaborating with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) towards stabilizing Nigeria economy and ensuring that policies of the Federal Government as it concerns import guidelines […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica