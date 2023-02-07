Stanbic IBTC restates support for businesses, economic growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank has restated its commitment to support business growth in 2023 through its array of financial solutions. In a statement, the lender emphasised that it will not relent in its efforts to provide accessible funding for individuals and small, medium, and large-scale enterprises to grow their businesses in the new year, thereby addressing inadequate access to capital through various financing solutions. According to the statement, the innovative solutions, which are targeted at businesses that need adequate funding to meet the demands of their customers, provide short, medium and long-term benefits to players across different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the offerings, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the solutions would facilitate growth for Nigerian businesses. He said: “After the yuletide season, there is the need to re-stock, reposition and restrategise for the new year. As a forwardthinking financial institution, Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of providing affordable and flexible solutions to enterprises in the country.” Citing the bank’s Blue Blossom initiative, he described it as a unique solution for women-owned businesses to achieve their financial aspirations.

