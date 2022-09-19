Stanbic IBTC rewards more customers in promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded more customers in its on-going Reward4Saving Promo Season 2, with 70 Nigerians from different regions winning N100,000 each in its monthly draws, which held recently in Lagos State.

In a press release, the lender said that: “The Reward4Saving promo is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prizes monthly and the second season aims to give out N156 million to almost 900 Nigerians within a 12-month period,” adding that “the goal of the campaign is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture among Nigerians and is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly.”

Speaking at the August live draw where various 70 individuals were rewarded, Head, Consumer Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Omiyi Eromosele, stated that customers who qualify to participate in the monthly draws, also stand a chance of winning N1 million in the quarterly draws.

On his part, Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Markets Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the promo was the bank’s way of giving back and empowering its loyal customers.

He said: “To deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty, we have created this platform which will run till March 2023 and have so far given away N42 million to deserving savers.”

Emmanuel further encouraged customers to continue to top up their savings accounts in multiples of N10,000 monthly to increase their chances of winning.

