Stanbic IBTC rewards more customers in ‘Reward4Saving’ promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded 70 more customers with cash prizes in the November live draw of its Reward4Saving promo, according to a press release. During the draw, Bayo Olujobi, Chief Finance and Value Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, applauded the commitment of participants and winners and urged them to continue the discipline of saving as this is a crucial step towards financial freedom.

According to Bayo, “this promo has come a long way from Season one and we have successfully completed 10 monthly draws and three quarterly draws rewarding over 500 customers with over N80million, and we are still going strong. As a people-driven financial institution, we are constantly delighted to hear past winners share testimonies of how this initiative has immensely lessened their financial burden.

At Stanbic IBTC, we boast of putting our customers’ comfort first, evident in our high customer retention and loyalty.” Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, also stated that with savings, it is always a win-win situation as customers earn interest on their savings and also stand a chance of winning millions in the Reward4saving promo, adding that customers who win in the monthly draws stand a chance of winning in the quarterly draws and grand finale. The promo, which runs till March 2023, will reward seven customers with N2million each across seven regions in its grand finale draw.

“In the months preceding the finale, we will reward N100,000 to 70 customers each in the monthly draws and N1,000,000 to 7 customers in the quarterly draws. Existing and new customers are urged to keep saving to boost their chances of winning,” Olufunke said.

The Reward4Saving promo was introduced in 2021 to encourage customers to adopt the habit of saving for rainy days. Customers who deposit at least N10,000 in their savings account or @ease wallet for a minimum of 30 days qualify for the draws.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...