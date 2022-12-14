Business

Stanbic IBTC sponsors 8th West Africa property investment summit

Posted on

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced that it sponsored the 8th West Africa Property Investment (WAPI) Summit as part of it commitment towards fostering growth in Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. The event assembled prominent stakeholders in the real estate sector through a hybrid summit of in-person and virtual dialogues to discuss the theme, “New Frontiers In the New Normal.” Organised by Africa Property Investment (API) events, the annual summit aims to investigate opportunities across the value chain while positioning the industry for the spotlight.

The new investment vistas cover the expansion of regional retail, institutional brands, new funding strategies, infrastructure gaps and possibilities, the function of green financing, and regional development patterns. Oyinda Akinyemi, Executive Director, Equity Capital Markets Execution, Africa Regions, Stanbic IBTC Capital, a panel discussant at the summit, noted that investors needed to continue to engage with the present realities and deepen their knowledge of market potentials.

She said: “The risk sector in Nigeria is in its early stages compared to other experiences in developing markets. “However, there has been much progress in the asset quality and regulation framework since 2013. Therefore, investors must disconnect from the past and engage in what is potentially doable in the real estate sector.

 

Our Reporters

