Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank emerge top African corporate brands

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and its parent company, Standard Bank, have emerged among the top winners of the 2020 Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards. The Stanbic IBTC Group emerged second position in the category, with total votes of 3,515, out of 24 firms nominated for the award, while Standard Bank placed fourth with 2,494 votes. Nominations for the award opened to the public on July 1 and closed on July 14. Shortlisted nominees were announced on August 24 while voting commenced immediately and ended on September 8, 2020. The Corporate Brand Awards was instituted by Tech Times’ Africa, an online platform for leading technology, innovation and startup stories. Expressing his delight over the awards, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said both Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Standard Bank had been deliberate and consistent in making a remarkable impact in Africa’s financial sector.

Like this: Like Loading...