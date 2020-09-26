Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank emerge top African corporate brands

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and its parent company, Standard Bank, have emerged among the top winners of the 2020 Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards. The Stanbic IBTC Group emerged second position in the category, with total votes of 3,515, out of 24 firms nominated for the award, while Standard Bank placed fourth with 2,494 votes. Nominations for the award opened to the public on July 1 and closed on July 14. Shortlisted nominees were announced on August 24 while voting commenced immediately and ended on September 8, 2020. The Corporate Brand Awards was instituted by Tech Times’ Africa, an online platform for leading technology, innovation and startup stories. Expressing his delight over the awards, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said both Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Standard Bank had been deliberate and consistent in making a remarkable impact in Africa’s financial sector.
Related Articles
CSO to Buhari: Deploy additional platforms in Kaduna South
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to increase security presence in Kaduna South, in a bid to check the mindless killings in the area. This was as the NGO commended the internal outfit overseeing security in Plateau and its environs, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH,), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police order disarmament of prohibited firearms in Benue
The Benue State police command yesterday ordered all commanding and supervisory officers of the command to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals and groups carrying prohibited firearms in the state. The directive came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom urged “the Federal Government to grant licence to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election
Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)