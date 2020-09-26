News

Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank emerge top African corporate brands

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and its parent company, Standard Bank, have emerged among the top winners of the 2020 Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards. The Stanbic IBTC Group emerged second position in the category, with total votes of 3,515, out of 24 firms nominated for the award, while Standard Bank placed fourth with 2,494 votes. Nominations for the award opened to the public on July 1 and closed on July 14. Shortlisted nominees were announced on August 24 while voting commenced immediately and ended on September 8, 2020. The Corporate Brand Awards was instituted by Tech Times’ Africa, an online platform for leading technology, innovation and startup stories. Expressing his delight over the awards, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said both Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Standard Bank had been deliberate and consistent in making a remarkable impact in Africa’s financial sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSO to Buhari: Deploy additional platforms in Kaduna South

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to increase security presence in Kaduna South, in a bid to check the mindless killings in the area. This was as the NGO commended the internal outfit overseeing security in Plateau and its environs, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH,), […]
News

Police order disarmament of prohibited firearms in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday ordered all commanding and supervisory officers of the command to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals and groups carrying prohibited firearms in the state.   The directive came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom urged “the Federal Government to grant licence to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: