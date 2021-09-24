Stanbic IBTC tasks Nigerians on smart investment solutions

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has tasked Nigerians to patronise investment offerings that will stand the test of time and emphasised the importance of seeking professional advice when investment decisions are made.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, who made the call during the recent virtual event organised by the bank, that had as its theme: “Build to Last,” disclosed that the Build to Last session was designed to educate and encourage Nigerians to carry out due diligence before funds are invested. Sogunle advised prospective and existing investors to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge about the fundamentals of investments before committing their funds. He stated that many schemes had either turned out to be fraudulent or feigned to yield returns that were too good to be true.

He said: “Investments built in various sectors of the economy helps to secure your future and those of your loved ones. Hence, it is important that right choices are made with seasoned investment experts as your partner in the journey. At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on the best available options where the safety of funds, as well as long term sustainable returns, are prioritised.” The chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, added: “The event has not only enlightened us about the benefits of investing, but it has also provided veritable investment options through which we can build our wealth over the years.

