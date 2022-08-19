Business

Stanbic IBTC to lift more customers in 'Reward4Saving promo'

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has said that its seventh Reward4Saving promo draw held at its head office on July 8, 2022, is part of its efforts to keep inspiring Nigerians to develop a healthy savings culture, adding that the July draw is the fourth of the second season of the promo and the seventh since inception.

The promo, which has rewarded 287 customers in the second season, is expected to reward more customers with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 monthly, N1 million quarterly prize, and N2 million grand prize, from seven zones. Adenike Nubi, Head, Mobile Financial Services, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated: “Saving is a necessity, especially in our economic clime. Having funds can bring about peace of mind, as there is comfort in knowing that there is a pool of funds somewhere to fall back on when there is an urgent financial need. “The Reward4Saving promo adds value to Nigerians as it allows them to earn funds in their savings accounts, while promoting a savings culture.

Part of our strategic priority at Stanbic IBTC is to transform our customer experience by aiming to do valuable things for our customers.” Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said the promo was aimed at engraining a savings culture in the minds and hearts of Nigerians. He said: “For this month’s draws, we have rewarded 70 winners across different states with N100,000 cash prize each, as a way of appreciating individuals who have saved their funds in their accounts and e-wallets. The act of saving requires dedication, consistency, and discipline.

As a financial institution committed to improving the lives of its customers, we will continue to reward the diligence and dedication of savers in Nigeria. “I congratulate our customers for emerging as winners in our July summer monthly draw. We understand that every fund received in their accounts will put a smile on the faces of our customers and we urge them to put their winnings to good use. To the public, we urge you to keep saving, to earn larger rewards.”

 

