Stanbic IBTC Trustees assures clients of seamless assets transfer

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has said that setting up a Trust with it ensures the seamless transfer of assets and reduces the challenges associated with assets transfer. According to a press release, the services accessible to clients of Stanbic IBTC Trustees include Facility Agent, which ensures seamless disbursement and repayments in club lending arrangements while ensuring all other loan conditions stand.

These conditions are, Security Trustee, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold in trust the security for a loan while also monitoring the assessed value of such security against loan exposure. Also, there is the Stanbic IBTC Escrow Agent, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold funds and documents in escrow for the transacting parties.

In addition, there is the Public Trust, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee to state government bonds and mutual funds under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Trust Scheme, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee in personalised Trust arrangements to meet specific needs. The statement further stated that the organisation has an Estate Planning bouquet that encompasses asset acquisition, asset management, and asset transfer, adding that this is structured using tools such as Wills and Trusts.

 

