Stanbic IBTC Trustees emerges Africa’s trustee company of the year

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emerged as Africa’s “Best World Class Trustee of the Year” at the seventh edition of the Africa Brands Congress Leadership Merit Awards.

According to a press release, the Africa Brand Congress Leadership Merit Awards, which is Organised by African Brands Media, is aimed at celebrating leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa, showcasing brilliant minds and institutions that are delivering positive change and shaping Africa’s future.

It also honours chief executives, businesses, brands, products and services as well as public officers that have excelled and demonstrated uncommon initiative, drive and leadership in Africa economy.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, Charles Omoera, while appreciating the organisers for the award, noted that it was a testament to the organisation’s continued commitment to providing world class trustees services to its esteemed clients. “We are very excited to win the Africa’s Best World Class Trustee of the Year award.

The award reflects our culture of consistently creating value for our esteemed clients and all our stakeholders.

As an organisation, we have continued to provide a bouquet of innovative trust products tailored to meet the needs and wishes of our vast clients, which include individuals and corporate institutions,” Charles said.

While appreciating their client’s trust and confidence, Charles reiterated that Stanbic IBTC Trustees will continue to improve and reinvent itself for greater impact as it remains committed to delivering worldclass trusteeship services.

“What the award does for us is that it keeps us on our toes to keep providing best-in-class professional services to our esteemed and ever-supportive clients. We also thank our clients and partners for their continued trust and confidence in our brand.

We promise not to rest on our laurels but to continue to improve and reinvent ourselves for greater impact as we deliver superior trusteeship services across board,” he noted.

 

