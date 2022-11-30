Business

Stanbic IBTC upgrades short-term loan solution in healthcare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, in line with its contributions to an improved healthcare sector in the country, has upgraded its short-term loan solution within the healthcare value chain. This upgrade ensures a flexible repayment period, with affordable interest rate and zero collateral to enable sector players access better financing and achieve optimal service delivery.

The healthcare shortterm loan, which now offers a longer tenor of 12 months, affordable interest rate and zero collateral will foster more investment in the sector and enhance strategic relationships to generate new businesses. Speaking at the Medic West Africa Conference, Jane Ike-Okoli, Head, Specialised Sectors, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that effective collaboration between the financial institutions and healthcare organizations is key to advancing Nigeria’s health sector. She advised financial institutions to be more intentional about complementing the government’s efforts.

She said: “Stanbic IBTC has a comprehensive understanding of the healthcare industry and its intricacies. This knowledge inspires us to continue to design innovative yet affordable solutions to boost healthcare businesses across the country.” According to her, despite Nigeria being Africa’s largest healthcare market, challenges in the health sector include inadequate healthcare infrastructure and insufficient financing. “Stanbic IBTC is passionate about driving change, hence our partnership with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector to improve access to healthcare finance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Coronation Merchant Bank holds session on AfCFTA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Coronation Merchant Bank recently held the 2nd edition of its Interactive Session Series themed, “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – The Road Ahead.” The even, which held virtually, featured expert speakers such as Francis Anatogu, Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Komi Tsowou, Economic Affairs Officer, African Trade Policy Center, Regional Integration […]
Business

Twitter hits highest since 2014

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Twitter Inc. shares climbed to a multiyear high on Wednesday, extending a recent advance after JPMorgan upgraded the social-media company to an overweight rating, citing a more bullish view toward online advertising in 2021. According to Bloomberg, the firm also raised its price target to a Street-high view of $65 from $52. While growth should […]
Business

NSE advances with N33bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the fifth trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks.   The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.25 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica