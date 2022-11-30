Stanbic IBTC upgrades short-term loan solution in healthcare

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, in line with its contributions to an improved healthcare sector in the country, has upgraded its short-term loan solution within the healthcare value chain. This upgrade ensures a flexible repayment period, with affordable interest rate and zero collateral to enable sector players access better financing and achieve optimal service delivery.

The healthcare shortterm loan, which now offers a longer tenor of 12 months, affordable interest rate and zero collateral will foster more investment in the sector and enhance strategic relationships to generate new businesses. Speaking at the Medic West Africa Conference, Jane Ike-Okoli, Head, Specialised Sectors, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that effective collaboration between the financial institutions and healthcare organizations is key to advancing Nigeria’s health sector. She advised financial institutions to be more intentional about complementing the government’s efforts.

She said: “Stanbic IBTC has a comprehensive understanding of the healthcare industry and its intricacies. This knowledge inspires us to continue to design innovative yet affordable solutions to boost healthcare businesses across the country.” According to her, despite Nigeria being Africa’s largest healthcare market, challenges in the health sector include inadequate healthcare infrastructure and insufficient financing. “Stanbic IBTC is passionate about driving change, hence our partnership with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector to improve access to healthcare finance.

