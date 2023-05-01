Business Money Line

Stanbic IBTC’s Report Highlights Promising Growth In Africa Trade

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has shared some of its latest findings from the Africa Trade Barometer report 2022 released recently. The report, which assesses key economic indicators in Africa highlights several noteworthy developments across 10 African countries.

According to the report, Nigeria is placed eighth out of the ten countries on the Africa Trade Barometer (ATB) after dropping one position (sixth to seventh place) on the Qualitative Trade Barometer (QTB) rankings and gaining two places (10th to eighth position) on Survey Trade Barometer (STB), which was driven mainly by directional improvements in the trader’s financial behaviour.

Nigeria’s economic growth has largely recovered after the 2020 recession (primarily brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic). The projected economic growth (3.2% in 2022- 2024) is average. Speaking on the report, Remy Osuagwu, Head, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the report’s findings are a testament to the hard work and commitment of businesses and people in creating a conducive environment for economic development.

According to the report, the macroeconomic stability in Nigeria has improved significantly, and business confidence has been boosted, with several small businesses growing through prudent fiscal and monetary policies. The report also identified an increased trade openness across the continent.

Various regional and multilateral agreements have facilitated this positive trend, reducing trade barriers and improving market access. Nigerian firms have become more optimistic about prospects for importing and exporting, a significant increase in importing and a directional increase in exporting.

The report also provides insights into traders’ financial behaviour and access to finance. It highlights the need for financial institutions to provide affordable, accessible, and appropriate financial services to traders, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to support their growth and expansion. “At Stanbic IBTC, we are at the forefront of this action as we have implemented solutions to help businesses thrive.

The Africa Trade Barometer report 2022 identifies several positive developments, challenges, and how to scale up a business in Nigeria’s trade sector.

Bukola

Related Articles
Business

Report: Nigeria’s February PMI rises to 57.3

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.3 in February, its highest level in over two years, from 53.7 the prior month, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below that mark indicate a deterioration. In a press […]
Business

Promasidor Nigeria gets new CEO

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Bruno Gruwez as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group. Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories […]
Business

ICT firms pay N62.3bn VAT in three months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Companies operating in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) paid a total of N62.3 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the latest VAT released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this represented 18.72 per cent of the total consumer tax received by government in the quarter. […]

Leave a Comment