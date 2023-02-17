Business

StanChart announces $1bn share buyback after profit miss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Standard Chartered Plc has announced a $1 billion share buyback after missing profit estimates as credit impairment dragged down earnings. Adjusted pretax profits in the fourth quarter rose 21% to $529 million, according to a statement from the London-based lender Thursday. That missed a Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimate of $769.6 million as it took a credit impairment charge of $344 million. The bank also proposed a final dividend of 14 cents a share, for a full-year payout of 18 cents. Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters is trying to bolster his argument that the bank is better off as an independent firm amid potential takeover interest from the Middle East’s largest bank. Standard Chartered said it was optimistic on income growth for this year and next amid rising interest rates. “We are upgrading our expectations, and are now targeting a return on tangible equity approaching 10 per cent in 2023, to exceed 11 per cent in 2024, and to continue to grow thereafter,” Winters said in the statement. The bank’s future is under the microscope after First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC confirmed in January that it had explored a bid for the emerging markets-focused bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lawmaker: Investment, Securities Bill to inspire confidence

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The provisions of the Investments and Securities Bill recently passed by the House of Representatives is expected to inspire confidence in both local and foreign investors as they can be assured that the regulators have been sufficiently empowered to deal with malpractices that undermine confidence in the market. This was stated by the Chairman, House […]
Business

Coronation Capital reiterates commitment to capacity building

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Coronation Capital Limited has reiterated its resolve to encourage productivity amongst Nigerians through sponsorship of capacity building activities. Founder/Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, made the pledge while welcoming participants to the second edition of the company’s corporate finance and business valuation online training (Valuation Master Class).   According to him, “at […]
Business

Aba leather, finished products manufacturers decry Forex scarcity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Leather Products Manufacturers Association of Abia State (LEPMAAS), has said that the current scarcity of foreign exchange is effecting their businesses negatively.   Mr. Okechukwu Williams, the President of LEPMAAS told Sunday Telegraph that the situation is currently affecting their businesses from production to quality of finished products.   “The issue of forex is affecting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica