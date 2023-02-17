StanChart announces $1bn share buyback after profit miss

Standard Chartered Plc has announced a $1 billion share buyback after missing profit estimates as credit impairment dragged down earnings. Adjusted pretax profits in the fourth quarter rose 21% to $529 million, according to a statement from the London-based lender Thursday. That missed a Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimate of $769.6 million as it took a credit impairment charge of $344 million. The bank also proposed a final dividend of 14 cents a share, for a full-year payout of 18 cents. Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters is trying to bolster his argument that the bank is better off as an independent firm amid potential takeover interest from the Middle East’s largest bank. Standard Chartered said it was optimistic on income growth for this year and next amid rising interest rates. “We are upgrading our expectations, and are now targeting a return on tangible equity approaching 10 per cent in 2023, to exceed 11 per cent in 2024, and to continue to grow thereafter,” Winters said in the statement. The bank’s future is under the microscope after First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC confirmed in January that it had explored a bid for the emerging markets-focused bank.

