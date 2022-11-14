StanChart bags environmental sustainability award

Standard Chartered Nigeria Ltd. has been recognised for its continued effort towards accelerating net zero campaign in Nigeria at the annual Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo and Awards, ECOSEA for 2022. The bank’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Dayo Aderugbo, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said the bank was recognised at the maiden event of ECOSEA Award with the theme: “Only One Earth: Towards a Safer Environment.” It said the bank was honoured with the Eco-Friendly Brand Campaign of the Year award for it’s Net Zero Campaign.

The statement quoted the Convener of ECOSEA and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Mr Joshua Ajayi, as saying that the event was the first step in an exciting journey that would continue for many years.

Ajayi described the event as a convergence of stakeholders in environmental sustainability in both the public and private sectors, as well as development agencies in the sustainability space.

He took time to highlight the goals of the annual conference, saying: “Our goal for ECOSEA is to create an annual platform that would steadily become the largest foremost thought-leadership platform that champions the cause of environmentally sustainable actions in Africa.

“We also want to create an aspirational space where people will gather annually to showcase innovative and environmentally friendly products, services and initiatives

“We equally want to be the most prestigious recognition platform for champions of environmental sustainability in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa while serving as a tool of inspiration to others.”

Commenting on the award, Aderugbo said it was a testament to years of various initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness on the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs).

“We are excited about the award being presented to the Bank today. For us at Standard Chartered Bank, this award is a testament to our years of driving various initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness on the SDGs targeted at protecting the environment.

“We are optimistic about the impact this recognition will have on other corporate organisations yet to fully embrace accelerating to Net Zero. “We believe in driving collective impact through advocacy and public-private partnerships and invite everyone to join us in our drive for a greener and healthier environment for us all,” Aderugbo said.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, was also quoted as saying that there was an urgent need for the human race to collectively act against further anthropogenic emissions of gases. Adamu was represented by Otunba Olufemi Olayemi Odumosu, Managing Director, Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...