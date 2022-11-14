Business

StanChart bags environmental sustainability award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Standard Chartered Nigeria Ltd. has been recognised for its continued effort towards accelerating net zero campaign in Nigeria at the annual Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo and Awards, ECOSEA for 2022. The bank’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Dayo Aderugbo, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said the bank was recognised at the maiden event of ECOSEA Award with the theme: “Only One Earth: Towards a Safer Environment.” It said the bank was honoured with the Eco-Friendly Brand Campaign of the Year award for it’s Net Zero Campaign.

The statement quoted the Convener of ECOSEA and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Mr Joshua Ajayi, as saying that the event was the first step in an exciting journey that would continue for many years.

Ajayi described the event as a convergence of stakeholders in environmental sustainability in both the public and private sectors, as well as development agencies in the sustainability space.

He took time to highlight the goals of the annual conference, saying: “Our goal for ECOSEA is to create an annual platform that would steadily become the largest foremost thought-leadership platform that champions the cause of environmentally sustainable actions in Africa.

“We also want to create an aspirational space where people will gather annually to showcase innovative and environmentally friendly products, services and initiatives

“We equally want to be the most prestigious recognition platform for champions of environmental sustainability in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa while serving as a tool of inspiration to others.”

Commenting on the award, Aderugbo said it was a testament to years of various initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness on the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs).

“We are excited about the award being presented to the Bank today. For us at Standard Chartered Bank, this award is a testament to our years of driving various initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness on the SDGs targeted at protecting the environment.

“We are optimistic about the impact this recognition will have on other corporate organisations yet to fully embrace accelerating to Net Zero. “We believe in driving collective impact through advocacy and public-private partnerships and invite everyone to join us in our drive for a greener and healthier environment for us all,” Aderugbo said.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, was also quoted as saying that there was an urgent need for the human race to collectively act against further anthropogenic emissions of gases. Adamu was represented by Otunba Olufemi Olayemi Odumosu, Managing Director, Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG to boost economy with 179,000TEUs dry ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Eight dry ports with a combined capacity of 179,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUS) approved by the Federal Government will soon be completed and put to use as government intensifies to diversify Nigeria’s economy. The approved dry ports are located at Ibadan in Oyo State; Isiala Ngwa in Abia State; Jos Heipang, Plateau State; Bichi Village,Bauchi […]
Business

Recession: COVID-19 may scuttle FG’s Q1’21 exit target, says LCCI

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

  POSITION Stakeholders are thinking along government’s stance on the recession being a short one     Following the declaration that Nigeria is already on the scale of second wave of COVID-19, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the country’s quest to exit recession in Q1’21 could face challenges due […]
Business

Ghana’s economy expands by 6.6% in Q3’21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ghana’s economy expanded by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter of this year, provisional data released by the Ghana Statistical Service, yesterday, shows. However, compared with same period of 2020, the growth rate was -3.2 per cent. Also, without oil, the economy grew at a rate of 8.6 pet cent in the nine months of 2021. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica