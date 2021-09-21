Business

StanChart, others act as JLM on Access Banks’ $500m Eurobond

Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as Joint Lead Manager (JLM) for Access Bank on its $500 million Senior Eurobond Issuance.

 

The Senior Eurobond is a five-year unsecured note (144A/RegS) under Access Bank’s $1.5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The bond matures in September 2026 and was issued with a yield and coupon of 6.125 per cent with interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

 

The offering achieved the lowest (outstanding) Nigerian bank Eurobond coupon, supported by an over three times oversubscribed orderbook of over $1.6 billion, which represents the largest orderbook ever for a Nigerian bank Eurobond transaction.

 

The net proceeds of the Eurobond will provide medium term funding and help to enhance the capacity of the bank to support its general banking purposes.

 

The transaction saw a significant demand from top quality investors globally, including United States, Europe (including the UK), Middle East, Asia and Africa, anchored by a number of large tickets.

 

The phenomenal success of this transaction is a strong testament to global investors’ confidence in Access Bank as well as Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the banking and financial markets industry, access to diverse global and local investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders.

