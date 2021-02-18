StanChart partners YBI to support young entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered in collaboration with Youth Business International (YBI) are working together to provide crucial support to over 33,000 underserved young entrepreneurs in six countries across Africa, Asia and Europe. In Nigeria, the project will be implemented by FATE Foundation.

Funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation, the project is part of futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a global initiative to tackle inequality. FATE Foundation aims to support 2,000 young entrepreneurs whose micro and small businesses have been especially hard-hit by COVID-19. According to a statement from the foundation, the global economy is suffering from catastrophic economic shocks as a result of COVID- 19. With typically tight margins, micro, small and medium businesses are vulnerable to economic downturn.

The current pandemic and the resulting lockdowns are having a particularly serious impact on business owners and entrepreneurs from underserved communities, including young people (aged 18-35 years), women, refugees and other migrants and those with disabilities and visual impairments.

Many are struggling to get through the crisis and need support now. Speaking on the project, Dayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing (CABM), Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, said: “It is with great pleasure that we launch the Youth Business International initiative in Nigeria today in collaboration with the FATE Foundation.

Like this: Like Loading...