StanChart Profit Beats Forecasts On Rising Interest Rates

StanChart profit beats forecasts on rising inerest rates Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) on Wednesday said first-quarter profit jumped 21%, beating expectations, as rising interest rates buoyed income from its cash management and retail banking businesses.

Reuters reported Chief Executive, Bill Winters, as saying he now expects income for the emerging markets-focused lender to grow around 10% this year, the top of a previously guided range.

The earnings update showed how rising central bank rates have boosted revenue, as StanChart charged borrowers more interest while not passing all of the increase to depositors.

It also followed resilience at U.S. banks which reported results earlier this month, as the sector weathers a global confidence crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said January-March pretax profit reached $1.81 billion, above $1.49 billion a year earlier and beating the $1.43 billion average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

World Bank: Nigeria, Others Receive $4.9bn PPI Investments

Decline 37 projects in Sub-Saharan Africa received investments totaling $4.9bn Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) investments in Nigeria and other Sub- Saharan African countries dropped by 15 percent to $4.9 billion in 2022 compared to the past five-year average, the World Bank has said. The bank, which disclosed this in its PPI 2022 annual report […]
Unilag Student Wins EY Nigeria’s Tax Professional Competition

Moyosoreoluwa Dada, a final year student of the University of Lagos, has been crowned the overall winner of the EY Young Tax Professional of the Year 2023 (YTPY) competition. According to a press release, she beat nine other finalists to come tops in a fiercely contested competition, at the just concluded presentation of award certificates […]
FDC: Economic Activity To Remain Subdued On Post-Election Uncertainty

Citing post-election uncertainty, which, according to them, has triggered investor tentativeness, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have projected that economic activity is likely to remain subdued next month. The analysts, who stated this in a new report, noted that in the first quarter of the year, “economic activity lulled significantly due to the […]

