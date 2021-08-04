Business

StanChart reports highest yearly profit in Africa

Standard Chartered Plc yesterday released its financial results for the half year ending June 30, 2021. Profit before tax grew 37 per cent year on year, helped by improved loan impairments, strong underlying business momentum and good progress across the bank’s strategic priorities. The bank further announced an additional share buy-back programme together with the resumption of the interim dividend payment. According to a statement from the bank, in the Africa and the Middle East region, the bank has recorded its highest half-yearly operating profit over the last five years. Income remained flat YoY and one per cent higher on a constant currency basis despite being impacted by rate cuts and currency devaluation.

