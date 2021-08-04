StanChart reports highest yearly profit in Africa

Standard Chartered Plc yesterday released its financial results for the half year ending June 30, 2021. Profit before tax grew 37 per cent year on year, helped by improved loan impairments, strong underlying business momentum and good progress across the bank’s strategic priorities. The bank further announced an additional share buy-back programme together with the resumption of the interim dividend payment. According to a statement from the bank, in the Africa and the Middle East region, the bank has recorded its highest half-yearly operating profit over the last five years. Income remained flat YoY and one per cent higher on a constant currency basis despite being impacted by rate cuts and currency devaluation.
Related Articles
Analysts expect MPC to sustain rates
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold tomorrow when it announces the decision of its final meeting for the year. Although members of the MPC will be going into their two-day meeting, which begins today, with minds focused on the latest inflation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PIB signals doomsday for downstream sector
The inserted section 317(8) in the Senate version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will create a major crisis of duopoly in the downstream sector if not addressed. ADEOLA YUSUF highlights tough task ahead the harmonisation committee The committee set up to harmonise the two versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves Thursday
L and Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century. Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)