Stand out in Bow ties like Akinwunmi Adesina

People love Akinwunmi Adesina for different reasons. We love him for keeping up the best fashion vibes.

There is a lot to learn from the good looking President of the African Development Bank(ADB). If you belong to the group of men that often wonder if colourful ties are trendy, then you need a style mentor like Adesina.

Dishing out fashion tips may not be in the former minister of Agriculture’s todo list, but his fashion sense and love for colourful tie speaks volume.

Adesina is said to have pioneered wearing colourful bow tie for boardroom meetings, a style rarely seen in formal meeting setting.

Every picture of Akinwunmi Adesina, gives out fashion advice on how best to wear suits with colourful bow ties.

His ties come in colours that many men of his calibre shy away from. It is only a few that have fashion flowing in their veins that can pull off colourful ties like Adesina. Get inspired with his varieties of colourful and patterned ties.

