Standard Alliance posts 78.98% drop in profit

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc has released its first financial statements since 2018 with the first quarter profit after taxation dropping by 78.89 per cent.

 

According to notice to Nigerian Exchange Group, the profit declined from N406.403 million in Q1’18 to N85.411 million in the period under review.

 

The company also report a drop in it’s gross premium written as it came down by 57.57 per cent to N531.976 million as against N1.254 billion in Q1:18.

 

Standard Alliance is currently entangled in crisis with Nigerian Insurer’s Association ( NIA) as its membership of the association has been suspended due to its inability to meet claims obligation to policyholders

