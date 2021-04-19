Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

Business

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has appointed Yinka Sanni as its new Chief Executive for Africa Regions and a member of the Group Leadership Council. Sanni, the group’s Regional Chief Executive for West Africa, takes over from Sola David- Borha, who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the group.

 

In a note to employees, Standard Bank Group CEO, Sim Tshabalala, congratulated Sanni on his appointment and thanked David-Borha for her extraordinary contributions to the group.

 

“Sola was appointed as the Chief Executive of Africa Regions in January 2017 and is one of the group’s most deeply expert and experienced bankers,” Tshabalala said.

 

“Under her leadership, the Africa Regions portfolio has grown remarkably in capacity, market share and contribution to the group’s headline earnings,” he added.

 

David-Borha has been a passionate advocate of culture change and executive leadership development, having sponsored the ‘Last Mile’ programme, which has resulted in the successful promotion of talented people into both Regional Chief Executive and Country Chief Executive positions, including the appointment of two female Chief Executives in the Africa Regions business. “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve and contribute to the growth of the Standard Bank Group,” David-Borha said.

 

“I am delighted to be handing over to Yinka Sanni, an exceptional, authentic and experienced leader who will take the baton forward in driving Africa’s growth,” she added.

 

A statement by the lender said David-Borha would remain with the group until the end of June to ensure a successful leadership transition and handover process, adding that Sanni’s appointment took effect from April 15.

