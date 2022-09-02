Standard Bank ordered to freeze accounts of suspected Ponzi scheme

The Pretoria High Court has ordered Standard Bank to freeze the bank accounts of suspected Ponzi scheme Lyoness South Africa, according to agency reports. The report said that the application was brought by Jianliu Lin and her husband, Adriaan van den Bergh, both members of the multi-level marketing scheme that was founded in Austria in 2003 by Hubert Friedl as a customer loyalty scheme offering discounts and cash back to participating merchants and customers. Lyoness subsequently spread to roughly 40 countries, operating under a variety of names, including Lyconet and myWorld.

The application claims that Lyoness and various related schemes are “being operated almost solely for illegal and/ or fraudulent purposes.” Lin said in her affidavit that she invested over R6 million into the scheme, and suspects she may have lost it all, and will likely be investigated herself for participating in the scheme.

“I bring this application not for selfish reasons, but rather in the public interest,” she deposed, adding that she is both a participant and victim of the scheme. Lin said she was introduced to Lyoness by a member of the Chinese community, and bought her first ‘personal international unit’ for R25,000. She didn’t fully understand the intricacies of the system she was investing in, but was carried away with the hype of what she saw as the ‘greatest opportunity ever.’

“I saw it as a way of saving money whilst shopping,” she stated. The scheme is reckoned to have 190,000 members in South Africa. If all 190,000 members paid R25,000, the scheme would have roped in R4.75 billion in SA alone. Lin became a vice president in 2018 and invested a total of R6.1 million, all of it paid into the Lyoness Standard Bank account. Including all her investments and revenue, Lin said her balance in the scheme comes to R9.8 million. She said she is also owed many millions of rands more as a result of incentive points earned.

“What I have noticed is that seemingly Lyconet keeps on rebranding the different products, thus as soon as I am entitled to a payout in respect of the points, there is a name change, and the branded products no longer exists, and I receive no payout,” she said her affidavit. She added that the same is true of ‘benefits’ earned by Lyconet members: Discount Vouchers were rebranded as M-Vouchers, then Shopping Points.

