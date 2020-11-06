Business

Standard Bank returns to 3rd China International Import Expo

Standard Bank has announced that it is participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year for the third time, stating that the event is an invaluable platform for exposing African client businesses to opportunities in the world’s largest consumer markets. In a press release, the lender said that the third rendition of CIIE, which holds between November 5 and 10 in Shanghai, is one of the few international conferences to physically take place this year following the outbreak of COVID-19. “This sends a strong signal that China’s recovery is underway and reaffirms its position of open trade, which benefits the African continent, and is critical at a time when geopolitical uncertainty and pandemic disruption are impacting global trade,” said Philip Myburgh, Head of Africa China Banking at Standard Bank Accordi

ng to the press release, “China is Africa’s largest trading partner, and the facilitation of trade between the two in the post-pandemic world is key to bringing investment into African economies, and to help them recover and grow.

Shifts in preference among Chinese consumers too are spurring a new demand for products from Africa. “The Standard Bank exhibition stand in the Food and Agriculture Hall will allow clients from African countries showcase and promote their products to Chinese buyers.

