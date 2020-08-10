Business

Standard Chartered launches premium banking in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched its Premium Banking segment in Nigeria.

 

The segment, according to the bank in a statement, is designed to cater to the financial needs of the emerging affluent, providing a wide variety of services and solutions such as end to end digital onboarding, online investment options and seamless bills payment to clients.

 

It caters to clients between the ages of 25 and 45 years old, who are typically graduates, start-up entrepreneurs, SMEs, new working professionals etc and are individuals who are technologically/digitally inclined requiring minimal personal contact.

 

Speaking on the offering, David Idoru, Head of Retail Banking, said: “It gives me great joy to announce the launch of our Premium Banking segment to our clients today.

“At Standard Chartered Bank, our Clients remain at the centre of everything that we do, which clearly shows in how we develop business segments, products for investments, the markets where we operate in, the entire process of how we deliver value to our clients through engagement platforms such as the SC mobile app.

 

“As a bank, we believe in building long term relationships with our clients and having the Premium Banking segment enables us to do so more strategically with our clients within this age bracket.

 

This is one of the many ways we con- tinue to demonstrate and reiterate to our clients that we are here for good.

 

“The Premium Segment addresses specific needs for its clients such as buying a first home, starting a family, children education funds, travel and lifestyle improvement etc with access to dedicated premium executives for banking related queries and Investment advisors for Investment related queries.”

David added: “As a bank today, we are clearly also focused on driving digital banking across all segments from a convenience perspective which makes delivering value to our clients easier, faster, secured and a lot more efficient.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
Business

Oil falls, heads for weekly decline as virus cases hit record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on worries that renewed lockdowns following a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere would suppress fuel demand. Brent crude LCOc1 was down by 25 cents, or 0.6%, at $42.10 a barrel […]
Business

Polaris supports SMEs with health sector loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank, as part of its support for SMEs in the health sector (private hospitals, pharmacies, retailers, diagnostic centres, etc), launched a one stop-solution in September 2019, and has disbursed billions to support the growth of the Nigerian health sector through tailor- made banking products for businesses in this space. This drive was further reinforced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: