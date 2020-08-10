Standard Chartered launches premium banking in Nigeria

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched its Premium Banking segment in Nigeria.

The segment, according to the bank in a statement, is designed to cater to the financial needs of the emerging affluent, providing a wide variety of services and solutions such as end to end digital onboarding, online investment options and seamless bills payment to clients.

It caters to clients between the ages of 25 and 45 years old, who are typically graduates, start-up entrepreneurs, SMEs, new working professionals etc and are individuals who are technologically/digitally inclined requiring minimal personal contact.

Speaking on the offering, David Idoru, Head of Retail Banking, said: “It gives me great joy to announce the launch of our Premium Banking segment to our clients today.

“At Standard Chartered Bank, our Clients remain at the centre of everything that we do, which clearly shows in how we develop business segments, products for investments, the markets where we operate in, the entire process of how we deliver value to our clients through engagement platforms such as the SC mobile app.

“As a bank, we believe in building long term relationships with our clients and having the Premium Banking segment enables us to do so more strategically with our clients within this age bracket.

This is one of the many ways we con- tinue to demonstrate and reiterate to our clients that we are here for good.

“The Premium Segment addresses specific needs for its clients such as buying a first home, starting a family, children education funds, travel and lifestyle improvement etc with access to dedicated premium executives for banking related queries and Investment advisors for Investment related queries.”

David added: “As a bank today, we are clearly also focused on driving digital banking across all segments from a convenience perspective which makes delivering value to our clients easier, faster, secured and a lot more efficient.

