Standard Chartered launches women winning proposition

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria has launched its Women Banking and Women Winning with Wealth (WWWW) proposition, in commemoration of International Women’s Day and to wrap up the monthlong celebrations for women in March; to help women advance financially and sustainably. Speaking at the event, Dayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, highlighted how they work as one in pursuit of their goal, to reduce gender inequality and empower women development through financial education, opportunity and stability. “The unique offering will enable women entrepreneurs to acquire comprehensive financial and investment support as well as mentoring to start and grow their own businesses, increase their net worth, expand their investment capacity, achieve financial stability, and more,” Aderugbo said. Aderugbo noted that at this opportune moment in time, when people are exploring new opportunities, women are at the forefront of innovation and technology that continues to push frontiers once considered impossible. Aderugbo said: “For us as women, there has never been a more important time to express ourselves and strive for success in the areas that matter most, which include wellness, security, financial stability, freedom, and most importantly, to be the best version of ourselves. “At Standard Chartered, we also recognize that we need to lean into this moment, to support and accelerate change, innovation and transformation that benefits every human being, especially women.” The bank’s Head of Afflu ent Banking, Chima Ebor, acknowledged that it was difficult for women to succeed without financial empowerment. “But what we are saying is that you don’t have to marry rich to succeed; you can have sound financial education in building your wealth. We are focusing on women because when you train a man, you train an individual, but when you train a woman, you train a nation,” she said. Speaking on the “Women in Business” propositions, Acting Head of Business Banking, Bisi Oke, explained that the new offering would provide quality financial and non-financial support to boost productivity and increase economic diversification for businesswomen and businesses with women as majority shareholders. She said: “We have researched extensively, and the core focus is to ensure that we fill the gender gap. Our propositions, informed by several factors, include cost-saving on business accounts where clients get a zero per cent maintenance fee on any business account they open. We have affordable loans of up to N20 million at discounted rates that are noncollateralized. We also have investment advisors who will hold one-on-one engagements with these business owners to help them grow their wealth.” Head of Wealth Management, Lanre Olajide, who spoke on the bank’s reputation for due diligence with regard to opening accounts, explained that the policy was primarily to determine the prospective client’s risk tolerance level and ascertain the category of risk.

