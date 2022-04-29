Standard Chartered raises income outlook amid trade boom

Standard Chartered Plc expects income to climb more this year than previously predicted after beating estimates in the first quarter as trading income jumped. Underlying pretax profit rose 4% to $1.5 billion in the period, topping a company- compiled analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, the London-based bank said in a statement Thursday.
Tonya inducted into Institute of Directors
Lagos-based entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of SEAL Group of Companies, Tonya Osato Lawani, has been inducted into the Institute of Directors of Nigeria, a professional institute, which promotes company directors and business development. Lawani was inducted after successful completion of Company Direction Course 1 and an online assessment of her executive profile and interview […]
Taming recession with stimulus packages
Many economies, including Nigeria, are billed to experience recession post-COVID-19. To shield the economy against recession, Nigerian government is deploying combination of monetary and fiscal stimulus packages to hold it firm, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Unless it achieved a strong growth by third quarter of 2020, there are apparent indications of Nigeria economy sliding into recession. […]
Fed rhetoric restrains dollar as traders eye inflation
The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual U.S. inflation. Analysts forecast figures due at 1230 GMT to show a […]
