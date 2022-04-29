Business

Standard Chartered raises income outlook amid trade boom

Standard Chartered Plc expects income to climb more this year than previously predicted after beating estimates in the first quarter as trading income jumped. Underlying pretax profit rose 4% to $1.5 billion in the period, topping a company- compiled analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, the London-based bank said in a statement Thursday.

 

