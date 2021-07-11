News Top Stories

Standard Chartered to invest $11bn in Lagos –Calabar rail line

The Standard Chartered Bank, London, has concluded plans to invest $11billion into the Lagos- Calabar coastal rail project. The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

 

He explained that the proposed rail line would pass through Calabar, Uyo, Aba, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Ore, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Lagos.

 

The minister explained: “London-based Standard Chartered Bank offers to fund the Lagos-Calabar coastal rail with $11billion of the $14.4billion needed to build the project.

 

The rail line will pass through Calabar, Uyo, Aba, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Ore, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Lagos.”

 

In 2019, the Federal Government approved the sum of $2.3billion for the development rail line project. Government said that $1.8 billion would come as a loan from China, while the Federal Government would provide $500million as counterpart fund.

 

According to Amaechi, “The coastal rail is from Lagos to Calabar. So, we are taking the segment that starts from Port Harcourt to Warri to join the central line that goes to Abuja. Then, another segment that starts from Benin to Onitsha. But as it is going to Onitsha, it will join the central line again at Agbor.

 

The Port Harcourt-Warri line will join the central line at Warri. The Benin-Onitsha line will join the central line at Agbor. They are all part of the coastal rail line, which is about $11.1billion.”

“The Federal Government will give a sovereign guarantee to enable them to get a quick loan. In turn, the contractor will give us a performance guarantee.

 

The performance guarantee means that since you have concessioned this project to me, after the completion, I will run the seaport and the rail line in such a way that I will pay back in 20, 30 or 40 years’ time, depending on the agreement reached.”

