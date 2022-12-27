Standard of Football Challenge thrills Ikpeba

The tournament sponsors second Ikpeba Football Challenge and the 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has commended the standard exhibited at this year’s edition by participants. Ikpeba said at the event’s venue that, the standard of this year’s event was far higher than what it was last year (2022).

“This time around, we had more teams participating. We had a total of 20 teams in the event, this automatically raised the bar as more teams struggled to be in contention playing more matches to remain in contention. I am also happy with the skills exhibited by the participants.

It is certainly getting better,”Ikpeba said. Meanwhile, Lord Mark Football Club of Warri emerged champions of the Football Challenge Warri 2020, after defeating Justice Fc of Warri 2-0 in the grand finale played at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurum, Warri. Lord Mark FC victory came from the two goals scored by Jeffery Okiri and Vwegba Okiki.

